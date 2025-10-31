Officials take drastic measures amid severe drought in US region: 'It is up to all of us'

"We support this plan being implemented and active as soon as possible."

Officials in Washington County, Utah, are optimistic that they may have a water management plan ready to implement after the region experienced one of its driest years in over a century.

What's happening?

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the new proposal would allow the Washington County Water Conservancy District board to declare a water shortage and impose targeted reductions in water use, but it would give cities the latitude to achieve those goals however they saw fit.

If the cities failed to stay within restrictions, they could face a 300% to 500% increase in water costs as punishment.

Previous plans faced stiff opposition from the mayors of the eight cities in the county, as it would have given the county board unilateral power over water rationing.

The move is important because Washington County is in the midst of one of the worst droughts in its recorded history. It is the ninth-driest year since 1893, according to Glen Merrill, the National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office's hydrologist.

While the county's reservoirs are still in decent shape, sitting at 71% and 58% full, respectively, experts warn that another dry year could have a profound impact.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

Why is Utah's drought concerning?

The conditions in Washington County reflect much of what's happening in the American West. As the planet has warmed, the western half of the United States has gotten substantially drier through a process known as aridification.

This leads to already dry regions, such as southwestern Utah, becoming dangerously dry, while areas that normally may get more precipitation face much higher risks for things like wildfires.

Meanwhile, water shortages pose problems for residents, including a lack of drinking water and poor sanitation.

What's being done about Utah's drought?

Officials hope the new plan will be accepted by both the board's advisory committee and the region's mayors. Ivins City mayor Chris Hart gave his approval, as did conservation experts in the area.

"We support this plan being implemented and active as soon as possible," said Karen Goodfellow, Conserve Southwest Utah's vice president and water team manager. "It is up to all of us to protect and preserve our precious resources."



Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.