Tribal members outraged as officials search for climbers who damaged cherished landmark: 'These are our churches'

Be careful where you climb.

In November, climbers in Utah damaged a legally protected petroglyph, driving anchors into the rock's face.

According to the National Park Service, petroglyphs are "rock carvings made by pecking directly on the rock surface using a stone chisel and a hammerstone," as opposed to pictographs, which are painted.

As such, chipping the rock directly damages the carving. Elizabeth Hora, state archaeologist for the Utah State Historic Preservation Office, told KSL, "A lot of the visual effect of that [the rock's removal] is actually from the dust that is released, so we can remove the dust … but you can't put the rock back."

The petroglyph in question was created by indigenous people centuries ago. Government officials weren't the only people who were angered by the vandalism. Autumn Gillard, the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah's cultural resource manager, also spoke with KSL, saying, "For us, as tribal people, these are our churches." She likened the damage of the petroglyph to writing graffiti in a temple.

While this situation drew mainly local attention, it's not just a problem in Utah. Vandalism in national parks and other protected natural locations is a widespread issue, rooted in disrespect for the planet.

In September, people carved their names into rocks at Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in Arizona, defying explicitly stated park rules. Last February, a hiker shared photos of graffiti scrawled on the Grand Canyon.

To be able to experience natural beauty is a privilege. National parks should be treated with reverence. According to the American Psychological Association, being among nature is linked to better memory, improved mental health, and lower stress levels. Defacing natural environments inhibits people's ability to connect with them, getting in the way of their mental and spiritual well-being.

"Petroglyphs were the way these ancient peoples told their stories," one commenter on KSL said. "They need to be preserved. It's history and it's important."

If you have any info on the case, contact the Bureau of Land Management at 800-722-3998 or 801-539-4099.

