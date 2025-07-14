Scientist makes astonishing discovery after observing US-Mexico border wall with motion-sensing cameras: 'Beautiful region'

Much has been reported about the border wall between Mexico and the United States. It is designed to separate the two nations and prevent people from passing between the countries unchecked.

However, a study has outlined the large and unintended consequences of the wall on nature and wildlife in the area.

What's happening?

As Vox detailed, the border wall in the southwest United States covering parts of Arizona and New Mexico also cuts through a swath of rugged natural terrain.

The area is home to a diverse ecosystem of plants and animals that have been heavily impacted by the wall.

Ganesh Marín, who was a doctoral researcher at the University of Arizona, set up 85 motion-sensor cameras in the region. The cameras captured various species, including ocelots, jaguars, beavers, and black bears. All in all, Marín ended up with about 21,000 clips.

Why is this study concerning?

The videos suggest the animals are avoiding the wall as much as possible and changing their behaviors in response. This is frustrating because the animals need to be able to wander the area freely to find water, food, and mates.

Unfortunately, this is not the only way the wall has caused a problem for local wildlife. Last year, when fires swept through parts of Texas, frogs, snakes, and other animals close to the border couldn't escape because they were blocked by a section of the border wall.

Ecosystems are already under threat because of rising global temperatures. According to the United Nations, many animals have already lost their habitats due to changing climates as well as the overdevelopment of land. The border wall only exacerbates an already growing problem.

What's being done to protect wildlife?

One way for people to fight back is to take local action in their own communities to ensure wildlife and ecosystems are protected. Another way is to vote for candidates who recognize the importance of these environmental issues, regardless of their side of the political aisle.

As Marín noted, "Amazing wildlife is present in the borderlands due to the binational efforts to protect and restore the flow of life between both countries. We should not define this beautiful region and the creatures that roam by the existence of an imposed division."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.