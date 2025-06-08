Man faces severe penalties after being caught on video committing crime during deadly storm: 'A strong message to other offenders'

His case has sparked conversations about the larger issue.

A Ugandan man caught on video dumping garbage into a city drainage channel during heavy rainfall has been sentenced to pay a $135 fine or spend four months in prison, reported Uganda Radio Network.

Ronald Katende's case has sparked conversations about urban waste management and flooding prevention after a video captured his actions.

During a downpour in April, the 26-year-old Kampala resident was filmed unloading trash from a tricycle and dumping it into a storm drain near Queen's Way. The Kampala Capital City Authority tracked him down in response to public complaints about the incident.

Katende's actions reflect a widespread problem that affects communities all over the world. Dumping trash in storm drains blocks water flow and increases flood risks during heavy rains. This practice has become so common in Kampala that drainage channels are overwhelmed with garbage, exacerbating flooding when storms hit.

Heavy rains in Kampala killed seven people and destroyed property, with many residents pointing to poor drainage and inadequate flood management as contributing factors.

For you and your community, blocked storm drains mean higher flood risks, property damage, and potential health hazards. When drainage systems can't handle stormwater properly, streets flood faster and water takes longer to recede. This creates dangerous conditions for drivers and pedestrians while potentially contaminating local water supplies.

Urban flooding also costs taxpayers money through emergency response, infrastructure repairs, and cleanup efforts. Cities spend millions annually clearing blocked drainage systems that could function properly if people disposed of waste correctly.

Prosecutor Charles Kutosi emphasized the broader impact during Katende's sentencing, per Uganda Radio Network: "The accused is one of the culprits clogging the city's drainage systems. A custodial sentence would send a strong message to other offenders."

Magistrate Edgar Karakire acknowledged Katende's family situation but stressed the seriousness of environmental crimes, per Uganda Radio Network: "Although the law prescribes a maximum fine of $3,000, I have considered your plea and sentenced you to pay $135 or serve four months in prison."

Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director Hajati Sharifah Buzeki has warned residents that clogged drainage channels "hinder stormwater flow and contribute to urban flooding."

