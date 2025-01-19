New research links critical design flaw to poor health: 'Anxiety, obesity, and heatstroke are more prevalent'

The best way to make a difference is to get involved in local urban development and policy advocacy.

New research shows a severe lack of trees in major cities worldwide, increasing problems with heatstroke, flooding, and mental health.

What's happening?

As temperatures rise due to the changing climate, cooling shade becomes even more important. However, Health Day reported that research recently found that most major cities have inadequate tree cover.

Dr. Thami Croeser and his team at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, published their recent findings in Nature Communications. They surveyed over 2.5 million buildings in Seattle, New York City, Denver, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, Melbourne, Singapore, and Sydney. The research found that only Seattle and Singapore had adequate tree coverage.

Previous research shows cities need a minimum of 30% tree canopy near buildings. But at least 40% is the actual recommendation.

About 45% of Seattle's buildings and 75% of the buildings in Singapore had enough tree canopy nearby. The rest of the cities did not meet the 30% minimum, and nearly 0% of NYC's buildings had enough trees.

According to Cecil Konijnendijk, director at the Nature Based Solutions Institute, there is a 3-30-300 rule to follow for urban development. This means every building should have a view of at least three trees, have a 30% tree canopy in the neighborhood, and be within 300 meters (984 feet) of a park or green space.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why are urban trees important?

Urban trees are crucial to environmental wellness and human health. Tree canopy shields people from rising temperatures.

But Croeser explained in a news release, "Canopy cover doesn't just increase cooling, it can also reduce flood risk as well as benefit mental and physical health and support urban biodiversity."

Adherence to the 3-30-300 rule results in better mental health, according to a 2022 study by Mark J. Nieuwenhuijsen. People use less medication and make fewer visits to psychologists and psychiatrists. Tree coverage and proximity to green spaces can improve sleep, ease depression and anxiety, and uplift mood.

​​Croeser explained, "Previous research has shown depression, anxiety, obesity and heatstroke are more prevalent in urban areas that lack access to shady tree canopy and green open spaces."

What's being done about the lack of trees?

To ensure urban spaces have plenty of trees and green spaces, officials must prioritize these things. Sewage pipes and electrical cables often get prioritized over trees and greenery.

Croeser argues that trees should be designed into street layouts early. The trees must be planted in quality soil that allows for water absorption. Saplings planted in compact soil paved over with asphalt often struggle to survive.

The best way to make a difference is to get involved in local urban development and policy advocacy. But it's up to city planners and officials to prioritize green designs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



