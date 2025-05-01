Experts uncover troubling trend plaguing city parks nationwide: 'We need to ensure our [spaces] are working harder'

"It's all about finding that middle ground."

Fresh research from the University of Florida is suggesting that urbanization is harming ecosystem health in public green areas.

The study examined the physical attributes of 600 urban green spaces in Florida's Broward County, including tree canopy, athletic facilities, and playgrounds.

Researchers concluded that frequent lawn mowing of these parks damages opportunities for pollinators, and a lack of ground cover means no habitat for other wildlife. The report also said lots of lighting can be harmful for nocturnal animal activity.

"On the other hand, dense vegetation and limited lighting support biodiversity but may be underused by people. It's all about finding that middle ground," said lead author Nataly Miguez.

Urban greenery provides a host of benefits. A large canopy can reduce heat islands that disproportionately affect poorer neighborhoods. Trees also improve air quality, sequester carbon, protect against flooding, and improve mental health. Pollinators play a vital role in our food systems, so giving them a home to thrive in serves human needs as well.

There are solutions to the problem, however. The paper suggested incorporating native plant species, enhancing tree canopy, and connecting separate green spaces would create a better habitat for wildlife.

The key is to include space in parks for both wild applications and human use. Researchers were keen to involve locals in citizen science to monitor these spaces and encourage well-informed planning.

"As cities continue to expand, we need to ensure our greenspaces are working harder for both people and biodiversity," said senior author Corey Callaghan.

"That means ongoing investment in research, monitoring and community science platforms like iNaturalist. The more we know, the better we can design spaces that are inclusive for both humans and biodiversity. Continued support is key to making that vision a reality."

