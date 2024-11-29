Researchers discover surprising impact of social media use: 'An effective way to capture public attention'

"Social media has been a launchpad for other forms of media engagement, enhancing the project's scientific and outreach reputation."

A new paper highlights the importance of social media in the conservation of an elusive wild cat.

According to the researchers, South Africa's Urban Caracal Project's Facebook presence has boomed since 2014. With this increased social media reach, the public has gotten involved in the organization's core research aims through activities like reporting sightings and mortalities.

"Encounters with Cape Town's caracals are positive experiences with social media revealing positive attitudes and care for the species," the paper concludes. "Social media has been a launchpad for other forms of media engagement, enhancing the project's scientific and outreach reputation."

This is good news for the caracal, which is found in parts of Asia and Africa. Though they are not considered endangered, this wild cat's numbers are decreasing due to habitat loss, the Carolina Tiger Rescue says. In Cape Town, urban caracals face a number of threats — most notably, car collisions — according to the Urban Caracal Project, which is based in the South African city.

Protecting this species can be useful for people, as they help keep down rodent and bird populations.

"Without caracals, the rodent and bird populations would become so large that they will deplete the natural resources of Africa," the Carolina Tiger Rescue states on its website.

Social media is just one ingredient that can be added to conservationists' strategies to help save endangered animals. For instance, Saudi Arabia recently put $500 billion toward rewilding and species introduction and plans to reintroduce predators such as the caracal, Arabian lynx, and cheetah soon. Plus, a decades-long creek restoration in Oregon has resulted in a rebound of the native bull trout.

Meanwhile, the new social media research shows the power of charismatic species when it comes to conservation goals.

"Using an aesthetic species, such as the caracal, is an effective way to capture public attention to communicate the importance of conserving urban wildlife," the researchers said. "These findings highlight the use of smaller carnivores as flagship conservation species for rapidly urbanizing areas."

