Woman recounts shocking run-in with predator that wandered into her backyard: 'It didn't seem too worried'

CTV News reported that a woman in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, encountered a bobcat in her backyard.

"It didn't seem too worried," Brenda Lee said of her encounter, despite being just 10 feet away from the wild animal — much closer than she would normally get.

Having experienced other bobcat and predatory animal sightings around her home in the past — such as bears and coyotes — Lee knew what to do to keep herself and the animal safe. She backed away while maintaining eye contact with the bobcat.

She is thankful to live around so much wildlife, but her frequent animal sightings are a sign that their natural habitat is being infringed upon.

What's happening?

Animals are finding their way into populated areas in increasing numbers. This is largely due to urban expansion, which causes the loss of their natural habitats.

As cities and suburban areas grow, they often encroach on wildlife areas, which can displace the animals, sometimes causing them to explore areas that humans have claimed. They come into these areas in their search for shelter, food, and water.

This urban sprawl is very disruptive to their natural environment. The simple act of humans building near wildlife areas can stress the animals.

As their areas shrink, they come into urban areas more and more, just trying to survive.

Why is preserving wildlife important?

It is important to preserve wildlife areas in order to protect the environment. Conservation efforts play a critical role in maintaining the beauty of nature and biodiversity, and are imperative to the survival of many animal and plant species.

The efforts to protect wildlife are important in order to maintain supplies of clean drinking water, support local agriculture, and protect our climate from warming trends.

If we keep wild ecosystems intact, we help wildlife survive and thrive where they would naturally, and it allows natural processes that humans rely upon.

Protecting wild habitats allows them to connect, which makes the movement and migration of animals that would naturally occur possible. This migration is vital to the survival of many species in order to maintain healthy populations.

What can be done to protect wildlife areas?

As humans expand their cities, preserving wildlife areas becomes more challenging. Supporting rewilding initiatives and environmental causes in your local areas is a great way to help keep safe, wild habitats for these creatures so that they can live comfortably.



Taking action to help with conservation efforts and spreading awareness about wildlife and environmental issues are critical to the cause. You can support policies and organizations that help protect natural habitats and promote sustainable land use.

