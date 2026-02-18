Experts issue 'red flag' warning as looming phenomenon threatens vast US region: 'Critical … conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly'

"They will spread rapidly and will be extremely difficult to control."

A complex storm gathering strength in the middle of the United States has prompted weather alerts for millions of people.

In the colder part of the storm, blizzard warnings were posted Tuesday in northern Montana. The warm sector of the storm is whipping up strong winds over dry ground, creating a volatile wildfire in several states. Wednesday will be the second straight day that wildfires that ignite in parts of the central U.S. could spread rapidly.

What's happening?

The Storm Prediction Center warned that nearly 3 million residents across eight states face elevated, critical, or extreme fire weather conditions — the three highest-tier categories — Tuesday through early Wednesday. Bone-dry vegetation, gusty winds, and above-average temperatures will fuel volatile conditions in the central U.S.

Almost 12 million people across portions of eight states were under red flag warnings Tuesday. "A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly," the Pueblo National Weather Service Office cautioned, per Newsweek. "A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

A "particularly dangerous situation red flag warning," reserved for the most potentially dangerous fire weather conditions, was in effect for western and southwestern Nebraska well into Tuesday night. "If fires start, they will spread rapidly and will be extremely difficult to control," warned the North Platte National Weather Service office.

Even more states will be affected by the same conditions Wednesday and into early Thursday as the storm center moves out of the northern Plains into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Portions of at least a dozen states will face elevated to critical fire weather conditions from as far north as Wisconsin to as far south as Texas.

Why are the extreme fire weather conditions important?

Large parts of many of the states facing elevated, critical, or extreme fire weather conditions this week are experiencing drought. Almost 60% of Nebraska is in at least a moderate drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Over half of Wyoming is also enduring at least a moderate drought.

Droughts and wildfires are two examples of extreme weather events being supercharged by our overheating planet. "Scientists estimate that human-caused climate change has already doubled the area of forest burned in recent decades," according to a NASA report. "By around 2050, the amount of land consumed by wildfires in Western states is projected to further increase by two to six times."

What's being done about the rising risk of wildfires?

In addition to the loss of life and injuries wildfires can cause, poor air quality from hazardous smoke poses serious health risks, including coughing, shortness of breath, reduced lung function, airway inflammation, and even strokes. The economic effects of wildfires include higher homeowner insurance premiums, lost tourism, and business disruptions.

Exploring critical environmental issues and spreading the word about how our warming world is amplifying extreme weather, such as wildfires, can help raise awareness. A good place to start is having conversations with family and friends about how our climate is changing. Encouraging them to support pro-climate candidates can be a powerful way to make a difference.

