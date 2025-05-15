Scientists issue dire warning as conditions shift at remote 'blue ice' glacier: 'It's the last chance for humanity'

"Our human activities are accelerating the changes here because we are demanding more and more resources."

The Guardian recently spoke with scientists about the concerning signs that some of Antarctica's large glaciers may have entered a phase of irreversible melting. Researchers warn that the region could be facing a crucial tipping point.

What's happening?

Scientists who have been monitoring the Union Glacier in Antarctica say the overheating of our planet could be speeding up concerning changes on this "blue ice" glacier and others, so called for the colorful core of ice being exposed by powerful winds.

As the Guardian reported in late April, rising atmopsheric and ocean temperatures have been driving unusually rapid and widespread glacier melt globally in recent years.

Researchers are also interested in the impact of black carbon on the glacial surface. Typically covered in snow, glaciers reflect back a significant amount of sunlight. With white snow melting and with surfaces contaminated with black carbon due to human activity, more sunlight — and heat — can be absorbed, accelerating glacier loss, also referred to as "retreat."

"Our human activities are accelerating the changes here because we are demanding more and more resources," Ricardo Jaña, a glaciologist at the Chilean Antarctic Institute (Inach) and research chief at the Union Glacier Joint Scientific Polar Station, told the Guardian. "It's the last chance for humanity to get it right."

The data that researchers are collecting now regarding the Union Glacier's thickness and movement will be crucial in helping glaciologists track changes going forward.

Why are glacial changes concerning?

The very first World Day for Glaciers this past March 21 gave scientists and advocates the opportunity to raise awareness about the risks of accelerating glacier melt.

"Five of the past six years have witnessed the most rapid glacier retreat on record. 2022-2024 witnessed the largest three-year loss of glacier mass on record," according to a March press release from the World Meteorological Organization. "In many regions, what used to be called glaciers' 'eternal ice' will not survive the 21st century."

According to the Guardian, the WMO and other organizations have also said that if global temperature increases exceed 2°C, large portions of the Antarctic ice sheet "including the Union Glacier – may reach tipping points, resulting in irreversible retreat."

As of 2024, all of Earth's 19 glacier regions have seen a net mass loss for three straight hydrological years, per the WMO release.

The melting of glaciers threatens vital freshwater resources that millions of people depend on. Rising sea levels due to melting glaciers also increase the risk of flooding and could dramatically alter coastlines, as large parcels of land are inundated by encroaching ocean waters. Other risks include shifts in ocean circulation and tectonic dynamics.

What's being done about melting glaciers?

The first World Day for Glaciers helped expert voices spread the word about the dangers of melting glaciers.

We can all help raise awareness about the consequences of a warming world by exploring critical climate issues and talking about them with our friends and families.

Supporting scientific monitoring efforts like the work Jaña is leading together with pro-environment policies is another important way the public can help.

