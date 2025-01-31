  • Business Business

Investigation exposes disturbing truth behind some of the world's top clothing brands: 'Serious abuses'

This discovery highlights the questionable ethics of fast-fashion giants.

by Doric Sam
Some of the world's most popular clothing brands have been found to engage in disturbing practices that will make many consumers rethink where they shop.

What's happening?

As The Brussels Times explained earlier this month, an investigation by the New York-based nongovernmental organization Transparentem determined that some of the world's most renowned clothing manufacturers, including H&M, Amazon, The Gap, and Adidas, allegedly use cotton from farms in India that employ child labor in their clothing production.

The investigation was conducted in 2022 and 2023 among 90 cotton producers in Madhya Pradesh. The final report revealed "widespread child labor and illegal adolescent labor" and "serious abuses" throughout the region, per The Brussels Times. It also noted that signs of forced labor, including "debt bondage, abusive working conditions, and exploitation of vulnerable individuals," were present. The investigation found many cases where laborers were forced to work to repay loans with perpetually increasing interest rates.

Why is this important?

India is the world's most populous country, with over 1.4 billion inhabitants. Laws across the country ban child labor for those under 14 and prohibit hazardous work for adolescents between the ages of 14 and 18. However, The Brussels Times noted that an estimated 10 million children aged 5 to 14 work, predominantly in agriculture, due to poverty and lax enforcement of those laws.

As part of the investigation, Transparentem found that producers supply cotton to three Indian companies, which then sell their products to major clothing brands. This discovery highlights the questionable ethics of fast-fashion giants, which already face scrutiny for their unsustainable production methods.

The fashion industry is notorious for using toxic dyes and other unsustainable practices that contribute to air and water pollution. Rapid clothing production is responsible for over 8% of harmful carbon pollution worldwide, largely due to its use of synthetic materials such as polyester.

The unethical labor practices combined with the environmental impact could lead to a much-needed reckoning within the fashion industry.

What's being done about this?

According to The Brussels Times, Transparentem said that most companies "started collaborating to implement solutions, which the NGO welcomed." When it approached the Indian companies, all three claimed to participate in "ethical cotton initiatives."

Many consumers have begun shunning fast fashion and turning to more sustainable alternatives, including shopping at secondhand and thrift stores. These options offer the chance to save money and support ethical shopping practices. By making informed choices, we can help hold brands accountable and encourage a shift toward more sustainable fashion production methods.

x