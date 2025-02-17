Park issues warning after multiple uncontrolled fires wreak havoc: 'A small action ... can have devastating consequences'

Uncontrolled fires, like wildfires, are increasingly becoming a problem due to a combination of a consistently overheating planet and human actions.

One official in Auckland has released a plea to fishers in the region to stop building cooking fires for their catches in the area's parks, as recently, they have seen uncontrolled fires break out in several places, including Anawhata Beach.

Regional parks manager Scott De Silva told 1 News, "Most fires we've had at regional parks relate to unauthorised fires by fishers. Our parks are great environments to catch fish ... and a small action like that can have devastating consequences."

De Silva also shared with 1 News that two regional parks in New Zealand had seen significant loss of vegetation recently due to these fires.

A variety of factors can create uncontrolled fires, including lightning, the constant warming of the planet, the sun, and human activity. However, according to the U.S. National Park Service, approximately 85% of uncontrolled fires in America, at least, are caused by human activity.

What kind of human activity is responsible for these fires? Cooking fires, such as the ones lit by these fishers, cigarettes, fireworks, and even power lines that have fallen. Just one tiny spark can lead to disastrous results, like the recent L.A. wildfires, destroying homes and lives.

De Silva reminded people through 1 News that "everyone needs to understand in January, February, and March, we typically get these dry periods which are a real risk for everyone."

As far as Auckland parks go, it is illegal to light open fires or set off fireworks. Unfortunately, this hasn't stopped some people, even though, as De Silva even pointed out to 1 News, gas barbecues are available in the parks for cooking food. However, he added, "Please be cautious about how you're cooking your food and our preference is that you take it home."

People can reduce the risk of uncontrolled fires by simply following the rules and regulations when they're in public areas, such as parks.

If you want to take things a step further, you can help reduce the risk of these types of fires by voting for political candidates committed to protecting the climate, utilizing more energy-efficient mechanisms in your home, recycling to keep things out of landfills, or even by simply using plastic less often.

