State issues urgent ban on harvest of highest-caught fish — here's why

Measures like these are important first steps.

Florida has made moves to protect the Suwannee bass.

The species' population has taken a sharp downturn. According to a press release published by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, "Suwannee bass are no longer present in the Wakulla River," which once had the highest catch rates.

As a preventative measure, the commission issued an executive order temporarily blocking the harvesting of fish from that area. It went into effect on December 18, 2024, and will expire on that same date in 2026.

During this time, the FWC will be dedicated to researching Suwannee bass populations, with the goal of developing comprehensive conservation strategies.

"Suwannee bass are classified as a species of greatest conservation need by both the FWC and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources," the press release explained.

They are only found in Florida and Georgia and have a much more limited range than other black bass species. Protecting their habitat is vital for their continued survival.

Measures like these are important first steps in conservation efforts. Thankfully, Florida isn't the only place dedicated to conserving native species.

Take California, for instance. After the native waters of the Sacramento perch were made uninhabitable, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife stepped in with revival efforts.

To the south, the thick-billed parrot is making a comeback. Once native to New Mexico and Arizona, the population of the once-disappeared bird species has grown about 10% thanks to forest sustainability efforts in Mexico.

Conserving endangered animal species improves the planet's biodiversity, which is valuable to humans, too. According to the American Museum of Natural History, "Ecosystems provide crucial services such as pollination, seed dispersal, climate regulation, water purification, nutrient cycling, and control of agricultural pests."

While this is only one fish species, every action taken to preserve endangered animals is vital for these creatures' survival, as well as for humans and the planet. To do your part in preserving biodiversity, you could switch to a native lawn, which has proven benefits for pollinators.

With regulations like these, fish like the Suwannee bass can become plentiful again.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.