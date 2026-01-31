Officials celebrate ambitious project at crucial waterway: 'An important milestone'

"It will be a long haul to complete the task."

A new conservation area has been created in Wales to protect aquatic plants next to the Montgomery Canal. This project was created by Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, and is part of the UK Government-supported restoration of the canal, working with the Montgomery Canal Partnership and the Powys County Council.

This new reserve, which is officially recognized as a Special Area of Conservation and a Site of Special Scientific Interest, features a 1.5 metre-deep pond that will accommodate two protected plants: the water-plantain, an aquatic plant, and the potamogeton, a pondweed that provides habitat and food for wildlife.

Richard Harrison, the principal project manager at Glandŵr Cymru, said to the Shropshire Star, "The completion of the pond is an important milestone, part of ensuring that the wildlife the canal supports will be here for generations to come."

A second site is also being proposed to extend the land for this aquatic life and to provide new habitat for other species, birds, and wildflowers.

A ceremony was held on Dec. 12 to celebrate the completion of the project.

Councillor Glyn Preston, a cabinet member for Powys County Council, said, "Residents have told us that ecological improvements are an important part of the UK Government-funded Montgomery Canal Restoration Project, so it's great to see this work on a new wetland habitat alongside the waterway has been completed. Having an additional place for floating water-plantain to grow will help it, and other rare aquatic plants, to survive and thrive in this part of north-east Powys."

Many habitats around the world have already been lost or weakened due to pollution, overtourism, changing climates, and overbuilding. Restoration projects like this one help preserve important species that are vital to their ecosystem. When governments reprioritize funds to protect natural spaces, it benefits citizens' well-being and can help stabilize the area's average temperature.

These wetland habitats are only a small part of a long-term restoration project of the Montgomery Canal.

The end goal will be to enable boat traffic to reach Welshpool, boost visitor numbers, and connect the already-restored 13 miles of waterways to the network.

John Dodwell, chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership, said, per the Shropshire Star. "It will be a long haul to complete the task to reconnecting the already restored 13 miles around Welshpool to the national waterways network, but we are working on it."

