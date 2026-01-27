Experts raise red flags on concerning crime trend: 'There are hundreds'

An ancient tradition is powering wildlife abduction in the U.K., according to The Guardian.

What's happening?

Reports are suggesting that clients in the United Arab Emirates are driving an increase in falcon poaching in the U.K. Wild chicks are disappearing at an alarming rate, and local breeders may be contributing to the decline.

"There are hundreds of birds going missing each year," said Kevin Kelly, head of the National Wildlife Crime Unit, per The Guardian.

Between 2014 and 2023, there have been 126 reports of raided nests in the U.K. In 2023, 88% of U.K. peregrine falcon exports went to the UAE. Falcon hunting is a practice that goes back thousands of years in the region and has become a multimillion dollar industry for motivated status-seekers.

Captive breeders in the U.K. can legally export falcons, but they may be sourcing wild females to breed illegally. Some wild falcons are even smuggled directly to the market. There is a strong financial incentive to do so, as some falcons can fetch over $95,000.

"British falcons are in very high demand in the UAE because of their record in winning races, their purity of bloodline and their speed," said an employee of an Emirati falconry body, per The Guardian. "Farm-bred falcons might come from mixed bloodlines, while wild-caught birds are pure and perform better."

Why are falcons important?

Peregrine falcons were nearly extinct in the U.K. in the 1950s. The pesticide DDT had destroyed falcon populations alongside many other species. A ban on DDT and stronger protections have allowed peregrine falcons to recover, though other pollutants continue to be a challenge.

Besides the importance of preserving their cultural value, peregrine falcons are vital predators, keeping pest populations in check. Smuggling wild animals out of their natural habitats can destroy ecological balance, putting other species and food webs at risk.

What's being done about falcon poaching?

British authorities are working hard to ensure local breeding operations aren't using wild chicks, but it's an uphill battle. Of 27 inspections conducted between 2023 and 2024, 15 birds tested positive for wild DNA.

Taking local action to protect peregrine falcons and other vulnerable wildlife populations is as simple as advocating for habitat protection. With sufficient natural resources and limited contact with humans, these important ecosystem players can thrive.

