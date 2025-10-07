Experts issue warning over 'catastrophic' situation impacting wildlife: 'We need to take action now'

The U.K.'s dry summer has done more than just dry up lawns and gardens. It has hurt food systems, water supplies, and the animals that help keep nature balanced. Now, a government agency is warning that these changes are not just bad for wildlife, they're bad for humans too, according to the Guardian.

Natural England, the government's nature watchdog, says the drought is having a "catastrophic effect on our flora and fauna." But the impact doesn't stop there. People across the country are already noticing signs in their gardens, on their water bills, and in local parks.

What's happening?

The U.K. has had seven months of below-average rainfall. Some areas saw less than half the usual rain in August. Even with recent showers, reservoirs are still far below normal. On average, they are only 56.1% full, when they should be 82.8% this time of year.

This water shortage has dried out gardens, damaged trees, and hurt crops. In some places, fish have died, and garden borders that once fed bees and frogs are now bare, according to the National Trust.

Birds and hedgehogs are also struggling. Without wet soil, they can't find food. And there's less water in nature for them to drink. Some experts say we may even face a food shortage for birds this winter, as berries are ripening too early.

Why is this concerning?

This is not just about nature. When birds, bees, and amphibians die off, our food systems become weaker. These animals help pollinate crops, keep pests in check, and protect healthy soil. Without them, farming becomes harder, food prices may rise, and our parks and green spaces suffer.

Dry peatlands also mean a higher risk of wildfire, which puts some homes and communities in danger.

Tony Juniper from Natural England said: "We need to take action now to make our landscapes more resilient."

What can I do to help?

Experts say we need more wetlands and better water storage to survive future droughts. This means protecting local ponds, reducing water use, and planting a mix of berrying plants to feed birds year-round.

Even small actions, such as feeding garden birds this winter, can help.

Guy Barter from the RHS said: "It may be wise for people to double down on feeding birds this winter."

Working together, we can make sure our homes, food, and wildlife are safe, now and in the future.

