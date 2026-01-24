Officials stunned by ocean phenomenon not seen since 1950s: 'It's quite an unpredictable situation'

"It is unlikely, based on past events, that it will go on for a long time."

An octopus species native to the U.K. had a major resurgence in 2025. According to The Guardian, its record numbers excited experts.

The common or Mediterranean octopus is prospering again in the waters off England's south coast from Cornwall to Devon. Matt Slater, a marine conservation officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, told The Guardian the local fishermen's catch was 13 times more than expected in Cornwall. It totaled approximately 233,000 octopuses.

The numbers were so impressive, the Wildlife Trusts dubbed 2025 "the year of the octopus."

The species is native to the U.K. but is typically seen in smaller numbers. A milder winter combined with a warm breeding season in the spring created conditions that were ideal for the population boom. The last time that amount of octopuses was present in the region was in 1950.

Experts expect an equally large number of the species for 2026 but predict it will drop off afterwards, following previous patterns.

Slater told the outlet, "It is unlikely, based on past events, that it will go on for a long time. But the sea keeps giving us surprises at the moment so it's quite an unpredictable situation."

Octopuses are a valuable part of the marine ecosystem, consuming crabs, crayfish, and mollusks, helping to keep those populations in check. The common octopus is also noted as one of the most intelligent invertebrates in the ocean. It's able to thwart attacks in unique ways and camouflage itself almost perfectly, per National Geographic.

There is some concern from experts that the octopus "bloom" could impact other kinds of fishing. The U.K.'s Marine Management Organisation has said that crab catching numbers are down. But lobster, crawfish, and scallops have all remained stable.

Octopuses have been popping up unexpectedly in other locations as well. The remains of an octopus washed up on the shores of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and were taken by scientists for additional study. And a filmmaker diving in the waters around British Columbia received a "gentle hug" from an octopus while filming underwater.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.