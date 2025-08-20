Filmmaker astonished after capturing footage of ginormous ocean creature: 'It sort of approached us directly'

"I just let go of my camera and I let it have it for a couple of minutes."

A pair of divers witnessed a giant octopus use their underwater camera and take a fascinating video of itself.

As the CBC reported, the British Columbia divers were exploring Nanoose Bay east of Vancouver Island when the octopus filming occurred. They allowed the nearly 10-foot-wide octopus to hold the camera after it moved toward them from where it was resting under a ledge.

"It sort of approached us directly, hopped, and explored my camera, and then I just let go of my camera and I let it have it for a couple of minutes," one of the divers said.

The octopus's video showed its pink underbelly and arms covered in suckers. After taking the video, the octopus wrapped its arms around one of the divers and put its suckers on his mask. They described the encounter as a "gentle hug."

The divers shared the octopus's footage online and received thousands of comments and likes.

One diver said he has done approximately 1,500 dives but had only two close encounters with octopuses.

This rare and unique experience highlighted the pure beauty of these fascinating marine animals and helped others appreciate them, too. The divers received an overwhelmingly positive community response to the octopus videos and were happy to see others enjoying the up close views of aquatic species.

Watching wildlife videos and documentaries is a wonderful way to learn about rare and elusive species that you might not otherwise encounter in nature. Meanwhile, researchers use underwater footage to support conservation efforts and save marine animals from deadly threats.

When you understand how sea creatures move, interact, and thrive in their natural habitats, you can gain inspiration to help protect them from human activity. This inspiration can lead to taking local action where you live and having meaningful conversations about climate-related topics with people you care about.

One Instagram user commented on the divers' octopus footage: "What an absolutely beautiful, intelligent creature."

"What a great experience for both photographers to share this unique moment with a super smart & curious creature," someone else wrote.

