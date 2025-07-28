Researchers issue stark warning over worsening crisis that could cause catastrophic flooding: 'It is only a matter of time'

"This risk is only going to increase further."

A new report has revealed that the United Kingdom has been "warmer, wetter, and sunnier" in recent years compared to the previous century. Scientists have also determined that the rate of sea level rise in the UK is greater than in the rest of the world.

What's happening?

In the new State of the UK Climate report, researchers from the National Climate Information Centre and National Oceanography Centre have detailed escalating changes across the country. Among the more notable observations is that the last three years are now among the UK's top five warmest on record.

Not to be outdone, sea level rise measurements indicate that the country is outpacing the global average rate. This alarming development has become a real cause for concern, with experts fearing the consequences could be catastrophic down the line.

Since the start of the 20th century, UK sea levels have risen by nearly 19.5 centimeters, or just under eight inches, per Oceanographic's coverage of the report in mid-July. However, two-thirds of this rise has happened in just the last three decades. Between 1993 and 2024, levels rose by 13.4 centimeters, while the global estimate was just 10.6 centimeters.

Why is rapid sea level rise concerning?

From increased flooding to erosion and habitat loss, sea level rise poses significant threats to coastal communities, regional economies, and essential ecosystems.

Higher waters also drive the potential for destructive flooding and storm surges, resulting in more frequent and severe damage. This can compromise costly infrastructure, wipe out vulnerable wildlife, and endanger human populations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to the State of the UK Climate report, the most extreme sea levels recorded in 2024 were associated with the significant storm system Storm Kathleen, which brought major surges and widespread flooding.

"The storm surge events the UK experienced in 2024 demonstrate the potential for the UK to be affected by coastal flooding," Svetlana Jevrejeva, of the National Oceanography Centre, told Oceanographic. "As sea levels continue to rise around the UK, this risk is only going to increase further."

What's being done about sea level rise?

Measures aimed at addressing the root cause of sea level rise have largely focused on reducing heat-trapping pollution in the atmosphere. Slowing the warming of the planet could mitigate the glacier and ice sheet melting that drives waters higher all around the world.

Investing in seawalls and restoring natural barriers — such as wetlands and sand dunes — can help protect communities and ecosystems. There is also a need for worst-case scenario planning, including clear-headed preparations for the possibility of relocating coastal and island residents to inland areas.

"The timing of storms relative to the spring-neap tidal cycle is critical, but, as we know from historical events, it is only a matter of time until the UK is next in the path of a major storm surge event," Jevrejeva added. "This extra sea level contribution is leading to an increase in the frequency of extreme sea levels and an intensification of coastal hazards."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.