Hidden trail camera captures stunning sighting of massive predator: 'Amazingly resilient'

"You have to respect this … because he beat the odds of only the strong survive."

An outdoorsman who installed a trail camera in the woods of Western Virginia shared an update on one of the camera's most usual but beloved stars.

The video posted by Kirk Price (@kirkprice_) shows a series of clips of a two-legged black bear that Price has been tracking for some time. The first shot shows the bear looking rather slender, but this is quite normal for the end of summer.

Another clip from November shows the bear has been eating well, and he's seen driving away another bear, and Kirk comments, "pretty impressive." The bear grows with every clip, and by mid-November, he's very much ready for winter.

"He does this every year. He's just a big fat healthy bear," Price enthuses.

According to an earlier report on the story, Price believes the bear's missing forepaws were probably the result of a birth defect, though many other bears with missing digits are the victims of traps. Black bears are the smallest of North America's bears, and though they have lost much of their historic range, they are still found in around 40 states and most of Canada.

As large omnivores, they are an important part of the ecosystem as both predators and seed dispersers. Their flexible diets and immensely powerful sense of smell can lead to conflict with people as they wander in search of food. Still, attacks are very rare, and black bears are easily spooked by loud noises.

The unusual case shows the value of trail cameras as a tool for unobtrusively tracking and learning about wildlife. Some of the most elusive species have been unexpectedly picked up by cameras in areas they're not known to reside in. Additionally, captivating footage of a species is an ideal way to raise awareness and garner support for local measures to protect wildlife.

The footage of the "amazingly resilient" bear also serves as a strong reminder that hunters have an obligation to revere nature.

"I hope other hunters in your area respect him as much as you do," wrote one commenter, an important point, as another upright bear in New Jersey named Pedals wasn't so fortunate.

"You have to respect this bear because he beat the odds of only the Strong survive. He adapted. This is incredible and so heartwarming," said another.

