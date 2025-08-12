Authorities make shocking discovery in bra of woman passing through Miami airport: 'We cannot emphasize this enough'

A woman hid two turtles in her bra in an attempt to smuggle them through Miami International Airport. Only one of the turtles survived.

What's happening?

As USA Today reported, Transportation Security Administration officials discovered the turtles when using advanced imaging technology. They noticed something abnormal in the passenger's chest area and conducted a private screening.

One of the turtles was not alive when it was discovered. The TSA turned the live turtle over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"OK friends, please — and we cannot emphasize this enough — stop hiding animals in weird places on your body and then trying to sneak them through airport security," the TSA wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Why is animal smuggling harmful?

Smuggling animals poses threats to global conservation efforts and puts species at heightened risk.

Vulnerable animals are often the ones being smuggled. Removing them from their native habitats disrupts their behavioral patterns and can lead to their extinction.

Every species of animal plays a crucial role in its natural ecosystem, such as controlling prey populations or providing food for other animals. Disrupting this environmental balance can be detrimental to species and also often involves illegal and inhumane practices.

There have been countless disturbing discoveries of illegally held wildlife at airports and border crossings.

What's being done to stop the illegal transportation of wildlife?

Following the turtle smuggling incident, the TSA emphasized that the agency wants people to be able to travel with pets safely, noting that travelers should contact their airlines to understand rules before boarding flights.

"As far as TSA screening goes, small pets are allowed through our checkpoint but must be removed from any carriers and carried through the checkpoint," they wrote.

Part of traveling responsibly and sustainably is following airline rules and not putting animals at unnecessary risk.

Learn about wildlife conservation issues for species you care about to protect their lives and to avoid the broader harmful impacts of transporting invasive species.

