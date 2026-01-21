Researchers issue warning after observing concerning change in turkeys: 'Could be an issue over time'

A common pastime has a hidden impact on the breeding activity of a wild animal species.

What's happening?

A study from the University of Georgia, published in the Journal of Avian Biology, revealed how heavy hunting may be changing turkey populations by influencing the sex of offspring.

The study analyzed wild turkey populations and found that in areas with high levels of hunting, female turkeys were "about 23% more likely to have female offspring," the University of Georgia reported.

The findings provide valuable insight into just how deeply overhunting can affect animal populations.

Why are the study's findings concerning?

Overhunting can have a significant impact on breeding populations. When higher-quality turkey males are targeted for hunting, only lower-quality males are left for females to mate with — if they even decide to.

"If there are fewer high-quality males because the best males are harvested, females may not want to mate with the lower quality options," Erin Ulrey, Ph.D. candidate at the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said.

"That could be an issue over time if male turkeys aren't produced or if it's just female turkeys being born."

Not only does overhunting result in fewer turkeys born overall, but it also produces more females, worsening the issue. In the long run, this could reduce genetic diversity and potentially threaten the local population with endangerment or extinction.

Tens of thousands of animal species are already considered threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with poaching being a significant driver of extinction, along with habitat loss and pollution.

Meanwhile, a reduction in the turkey population could have a significant negative impact on local ecosystems. The birds help control insect populations and serve as prey for larger animal species.

What's being done to prevent overhunting?

Many conservationists are working to tighten restrictions on hunting, such as shortening hunting seasons, hunting pauses during breeding seasons, and lowering the bag limit.

For critically endangered animals, like rhinos and pangolins, breeding efforts or sanctuaries may be necessary to help the species recover. Donating money to conservation causes can also help protect vulnerable animal populations.

