Video shares disheartening truth behind iconic symbol of the Wild West: 'A fitting accidental metaphor'

One TikToker dropped a major reality check about one of the Wild West's most famous sights, the rolling tumbleweed.

"So tumbleweeds are an iconic symbol of the West and Southwest, right?" Ev (@horsethey) said. "Well, 600 years ago they didn't exist in the Americas. They're invasive."

They went on to explain that tumbleweed species such as Russian thistle and kochia were brought to the New World by colonizers. Unlike native plants, which have long and strong root systems, they have short roots, "and that's why they rip out of the ground and tumble around to spread their seeds," Ev explained.

Invasive plant species can have dire consequences for local ecosystems. For example, Russian thistle can outcompete native plants for resources such as water and interfere with agriculture by depleting soil moisture and creating shelter for pest species, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The agency adds that tumbleweeds that derive from this species can cause car collisions, and they become a fire hazard when they accumulate along fences and tree lines.

According to Colorado State University Extension, one way to help manage tumbleweeds is by planting competitive, more desirable species such as grasses. By focusing on species native to your area, you can also help support a healthy local ecosystem and important pollinators such as bees and moths, which protect our food supply. Landscaping with native plants can also help you save money since these species often require less water.

Commenters shared their collective disdain about tumbleweeds.

"What a fitting accidental metaphor for Western expansion," one said.

Several also pointed out that tumbleweeds are a fire hazard, with one person chiming in, "I've heard they also contribute a lot to house fires when they collect like that."

"Fun fact," another person added. "People sell them on Etsy. I'm in the desert Southwest and pull them constantly."

