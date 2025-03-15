Massive landlocked body of water resurfaces after more than a century: 'The land needs that lake'

"There's been something missing in our souls."

Tulare Lake, formerly the largest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, has returned to California's San Joaquin Valley after unprecedented snowfall and storms flooded the region last spring.

This historic lake covered 800 square miles before being drained for farmland in the late 1800s. Following a series of atmospheric rivers in early 2023, the lake swelled to cover 120,000 acres at its peak, submerging over 10% of Kings County. Though now receded to about 4,500 acres, its return has sparked conversations about what happens next.

The lake's reappearance brings both opportunities and hurdles. For the Tachi Yokut Tribe, who called it "Pa'ashi" or "Big Water," the lake's return has restored sacred connections. The recharge has added 3.8 million acre-feet of water to depleted groundwater systems in a region facing severe water scarcity. Migratory birds and native fish are returning to habitats long vanished.

Many tribes, scientists, and conservation groups see the potential for a balanced approach that could help protect the region from future floods while creating water storage and restoring wildlife habitat. This would be especially valuable as California faces more extreme weather patterns that alternate between drought and flooding.

"As Native people, there has been something missing in our spirit. There's been something missing in our souls. And what you see behind us now is Pa'ashi has reawakened," said Robert Jeff, the tribe's vice chairman. "At the same time, it's reawakened a lot of spirits."

"It makes me swell with pride to know that, in this lifetime, I get to experience it. My daughters, my grandson get to experience the lake, and the stories that we heard when we were kids, for us it comes to fruition," shared Leo Sisco, Tachi Yokut Tribe member.

The Tachi Yokut Tribe acknowledges the complex situation and is "willing to work together with farmers, local people, and the local, state, and federal government to find a way to bring the lake back to its former glory."

Jeff put it simply: "The land needs that lake."

