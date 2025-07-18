Tropical storm triggers hazardous mudslides along coastline — here's what's happening

A tropical storm hit Mexico's coast over the weekend. According to Fox Weather, Tropical Storm Dalila reached its peak Saturday and made landfall south of Manzanillo and near Acapulco.

What's happening?

"The National Hurricane Center (NHC) last reported that Dalila had maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph with higher gusts," Fox Weather reported.

The area also experienced rough surf, heavy rainfall, flooding, and mudslides. Acapulco workers removed debris in the middle of mud and water.

According to tech investor and journalist Molly Wood, while these storms have always happened, the warmer weather is intensifying them. She said in a blog post that the warmer temperatures are like steroids for the weather.

Why are extreme weather events concerning?

These extreme weather events can destroy people's lives. For example, the region of Emilia-Romagna in Italy experienced six months' worth of rain in May that caused flooding and landslides. This culminated in the deaths of 14 people, and 36,000 were left homeless.

In addition to this damage, these weather events can damage crops. This year, India's monsoon season arrived early and wiped out 50% of its cashew crops. This has a severe economic impact on farmers.

What's being done about extreme weather events?

The best way to combat extreme weather events is for society to reduce its reliance on dirty energy sources, which produce the polluting gases that warm the planet.

One way you can do that is to install solar panels, which don't produce toxic gases, and they can save you up to $1,500 a year on energy bills.

If you don't know where to start, EnergySage has a marketplace where you can search for solar installers in your area, just like you would for flights. The energy company can even help you save up to $10,000 on installation.

Solar panels can also come in handy during storms when the power goes out.

Another way to combat extreme weather is to explore critical climate issues to better understand how to address them.

