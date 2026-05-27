Florida braces for drought-busting tropical soaking as flash flood threat grows before hurricane season

Florida is in its broadest and harshest drought since 2012.

Florida could be in for a dramatic weather turnaround just days before the 2026 hurricane season begins.

After months of punishing dryness, forecasters say a surge of tropical moisture may finally bring the soaking rain much of the state has been waiting for — while also raising the risk of flash flooding.

According to Fox Weather, forecasters are tracking a long-duration rain event that could begin Thursday and stretch into the weekend; moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic is expected to feed in as a stalled front slips south through the Southeast.

Florida is in its broadest and harshest drought since 2012, with parts of the Interstate 10 corridor seeing rainfall deficits of roughly 20 to 30 inches.

As the pattern strengthens, a deep plume of Caribbean moisture is expected to push north over the state, increasing the odds of heavy downpours at times. A Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat is in place from Thursday through Saturday for parts of southeast Florida, including Miami and West Palm Beach.

Looking into early June, forecasters say the wet pattern may continue as deep tropical moisture lingers and more rain could form near a boundary stretched across northern Florida.

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Several inches of rain could offer meaningful drought relief. The incoming moisture may help reduce rainfall deficits and bring water back to landscapes that have been unusually dry for months.

However, heavy rainfall rates over a short period can overwhelm drainage systems, especially in flood-prone urban areas. Florida may be getting the soaking it needs, but areas under the flood threat could still face road flooding, standing water, and disruptions to daily life.

The setup is also arriving just ahead of hurricane season, which runs from June through November, and tropical weather impacts do not always need a named storm to be serious.

Forecasters say the next several days could bring the kind of widespread rainfall Florida has badly needed.

As the Fox Forecast Center put it, "From now through the beginning of June, areas across Central and Southern Florida could see several inches of rain, with lighter but still beneficial totals extending into the Panhandle."

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