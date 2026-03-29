Man buys island to save it from development, turn it into natural paradise: 'He did something incredible'

"Normally, people would try to sell off the island before they die so they can obtain money to do something else."

Brendon Grimshaw, a former newspaper editor-turned-conservationist, made headlines after details emerged about his unusual purchase: a tropical island.

After first visiting the Seychelles, a prominent archipelago in the Indian Ocean that has become a tourist hotspot, in 1962, Grimshaw became enamored with the environment.

He wanted to purchase an island of his own to restore to its natural state and ensure it remained untouched by human-made developments.

Not many islands in the Seychelles were on the market, and those that were came with sky-high price tags. He got lucky, however, when a local offered him the chance to purchase Moyenne, a tiny island less than 3 miles from Mahé, the largest island in the Seychelles, according to the BBC.

Abandoned for decades, with the exception of one family, Moyenne measures just 0.25 miles long and about 0.20 miles wide.

But the size did not impact Grimshaw's desire to undo the years of neglect that caused the island's native plants and wildlife to disappear.

With the help of a Seychelles local, he dedicated his life to transforming the island, turning it into a paradise free of human development.

"His vision was to leave an unspoiled island for future generations of Seychellois and the world," a lifelong friend of Grimshaw's told the BBC. "He wanted to try and replicate what Seychelles and its islands were like before tourists came."

Before his death in 2012, he signed an agreement with the Seychelles' Ministry of Environment to add Moyenne to St. Anne Marine Park. Subsequently, the island was granted the title of "world's smallest national park," all thanks to Grimshaw's dedication to protecting the space.

Despite many offers to purchase the island throughout his lifetime — some as much as $50 million — Grimshaw turned down every proposal.

"Normally, people would try to sell off the island before they die so they can obtain money to do something else," said Isabelle Ravinia from the Seychelles National Parks Authority. "Instead, he did something incredible."

As technology advances and land is consumed at an unprecedented rate to accommodate massive projects like data centers, it is more important than ever to support initiatives that prioritize biodiversity and healthy ecosystems, like Grimshaw's.

Vulnerable locations like these are home to many unique species that play crucial roles in keeping ecosystems healthy and stable. They also directly affect soil health, crop production, and water and air quality.

Although purchasing an island to save it from potential development is out of the question for the average person, there are many other ways to make a positive difference for the environment.

Even something as simple as reusing glass jars or cleaning with chemical-free ingredients can benefit the planet while saving some money in the process.

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