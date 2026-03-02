  • Home Home

Cleaning expert tests whether popular baking soda hack actually works: 'I thought for sure ... the stain was set'

"It looks much better than where we started."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
A popular hack may be able to save your clothes — and the main ingredient may surprise you.

Photo Credit: Instagram

A grease splatter can ruin your favorite shirt in a matter of seconds. However, a popular hack may save your clothes — and the main ingredient may surprise you. 

Brandon Pleshek (@cleanthatup) is a third-generation janitor and cleaning expert. After coming across a hack using parchment paper, baking soda, and an iron, he put it to the test. 

"It's supposed to remove those hard-to-clean-up grease spots on clothes. I gotta be real — I'm a little skeptical that this actually works, so let's give it a try and see what happens," he begins

First, Brandon places parchment paper inside his Buc-ee's sweatshirt underneath a grease stain. Then, he pours baking soda on top of the grease spot. Baking soda is a natural cleaning solution that can help unclog drains, clean sinks and showerheads, and more. Even better, it is incredibly inexpensive compared to harsh chemical cleaning supplies. 

Next, Brandon covers the baking soda with parchment paper and slides a warm iron over it. 

"Now, I think the idea of this hack is that baking soda is very absorbent," he says. "So we're trying to pull that up [the grease] into the baking soda."

Brandon was skeptical that the hack would work because it didn't involve a degreaser. However, he was pleasantly surprised after removing the paper and baking soda from the stain. In his estimation, the results became even more evident after he washed and dried his sweatshirt.

"It looks much better than where we started. … I would give this hack, like, a seven out of 10. It worked pretty well. Now, my go-to would still probably be a little bit of dish soap, or like Dawn Powerwash, just because those have much better degreasing qualities," Brandon said. "But if you have a really challenging stain that you can't get out, I'd say give this hack a try."

Instagram users were amazed at the versatility and effectiveness of the natural cleaning hack.

"That's cool. I thought for sure after it was washed and dried, the stain was set," one said

"Baking soda, dawn soap and peroxide cleans it up everytime," another shared

"I love that mix! We used that on all of our daughter's clothes when she was a baby," Brandon replied.

