Artist creates larger-than-life forest sculptures using unexpected materials to spread message: 'Enough material to build two and a half million [of them]'

Thomas Dambo wants to troll you, but not in the way you might think. The Danish artist is building towering trash trolls hidden away in forested parks across the U.S.

"My ultimate goal is to have trolls surprising people in every state," he told the Washington Post, which reported about his projects. So far, Dambo has placed 139 of his creations across 19 U.S. states and 20 countries. He sources discarded materials, including scrap wood, to construct his giant artworks.

For instance, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, he and his team built five trolls and a golden rabbit. The works ranged from 16-42 feet tall and were hidden away in forested parks around the city. He used five tons of scrap wood to build each of these giant figures and is looking to get his hands on another 12 million tons of recyclable scrap wood across the country to create an army of trolls.

"That's enough material to build two and a half million trolls," he told the Post. "I'd love to show people how much beauty we can create from all that trash."

Dambo started out as a rapper and graffiti artist but pivoted to larger-than-life art in 2014, the publication explained. After building 250 birdhouses sourced from scrap wood across Denmark, he debuted his first two trolls at a Danish music festival. In the coming years, he would build more of them in and around Copenhagen, Chicago, and Belgium.

But it's about more than art for Dambo — he has an important message, too. One important element of his installations is the inclusion of stories and folklore that will inspire people to care for the Earth. He also incorporates clues to make the troll discovery function like a scavenger hunt.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to a representative from Project 412, a nonprofit community arts support group in Detroit Lakes, the new troll art there has drawn visitors from across the country since its opening in June 2024.

Cleverly placed public art like this can help fight what one author coined "Nature Deficit Disorder," a growing problem facing humanity that can lead to problems like diminished use of the senses, attention difficulties, and higher rates of emotional and physical illnesses.

Meanwhile, spending time outside — whether watching for birds, going on a stroll, or even looking for trolls — can improve mental health. One expert even claims that "forest bathing" can lessen stress, boost your immune system, and increase levels of anti-cancer proteins. You can spend more time outside and help reduce planet-harming pollution by riding your bike more and walking instead of driving when possible.

Plus, upcycling trash is a great way to keep items out of our already overflowing landfills.

"Inside your trash can is the possibility to change the world if you apply some creativity and some love," Dambo told the Post. "All trash is treasure."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.