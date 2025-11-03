Hiker shares photo of upsetting discovery along popular trail: 'Hate that people still do this'

"If you see somebody doing … this please say something."

A hiker in Boulder, Colorado, shared their frustration over what they encountered on the trail: a tree with three letters carved into its bark.

Posting to the r/boulder subreddit, the user shared an image of a tree with the letters "J," "T," and "H" carved into it. According to the post, the person came across this tree on the Green Mountain West Ridge Trail. The caption included some choice language for the vandals.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What may seem like a harmless tradition at first glance can actually cause several problems. Climate awareness starts with respecting plants and wildlife, but actions like this make it harder for people to connect with nature.

From an aesthetic perspective, carving into a tree can permanently alter its natural beauty, according to Friends of the Fells. Others who come across the tree, then, will have no choice but to see it. And in some cases, they may feel inspired to try it themselves, causing more harm.

This is concerning because trees help reduce air pollution, provide shade, and support the biodiversity we need for our food systems, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

However, carving the bark breaks the protective barrier and can leave the tree vulnerable to pests and disease, explained Leave No Trace. Deep tree carvings could even hinder the plant's ability to transport nutrients, potentially leading to death.

Unfortunately, incidents like this are common, with actions ranging from graffiti-ing a cactus to littering and going off-trail for pictures or tree tagging.

The original poster wasn't the only person upset by the carvings, as many people in the comment section expressed concern.

"If you see somebody doing … this please say something," wrote one.

Another person shared many reasons why carving initials into a tree can be so harmful.

"Mountain Pine Beetles can travel for miles when they detect a damaged tree. Once the tree has a pine beetle infestation, it will die," they wrote. "Trees killed by the beetle are fodder for forest fires. In a dry season, it can devastate forests, homes (both human and wildlife), and increase our rising property insurance."

A third commenter also expressed their disdain, stating that the carvings are the "opposite of 'leave no trace' — hate that people still do this."

