Florida Keys divers find 22-pound Atocha silver bar not seen in 30 years

"I didn't believe it at the moment."

What started as a routine day for treasure hunters in the Florida Keys ended with a rare recovery.

Local 10 News reported that the team of divers brought up a 22-pound silver bar tied to the Nuestra Señora de Atocha shipwreck, a find they said had not happened in nearly 30 years.

The discovery came Thursday during a late dive by Mel Fisher's Shipwreck Expeditions.

Lead diver Blake Baker said the crew was close to finishing for the day when the find was made.

Near the wreck site, Capt. Drake Nicholas was diving with the salvage crew when they moved in to check a promising signal.

"We were in an area with a lot of metal detector hits," Nicholas told Local 10 News. "This one was deeper."

Only after he struck the object with a knife and examined its surface did Nicholas think it might be authentic because the markings matched those associated with historic silver bars.

The bar was coated with buildup from centuries underwater, and it was sent to a lab for closer examination.

Sean Browne of Mel Fisher's Shipwreck Expeditions said the piece could be worth about $100,000, though it is expected to be kept as a historical object.

The Atocha ship was carrying treasure to Spain when it was lost between Key West and the Dry Tortugas during a hurricane in 1622. On board it had enormous quantities of jewels, silver, and gold.

In the 1970s, Mel Fisher began bringing artifacts up from the wreck, making a lasting name in both marine archaeology and treasure hunting.

The 22-pound silver bar is a preserved piece of global trade, colonial history, and seafaring life from the 17th century.

Even after noticing the identifying marks, Nicholas noted he had trouble registering what he was seeing. "I didn't believe it at the moment," he said.

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