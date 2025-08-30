Hiker shares video of concerning discovery on local trail: 'This is so sad'

Most people wouldn't toss a food wrapper or plastic water bottle on a hiking trail and just keep walking. But food scraps? Somehow the rules feel looser.

A recent TikTok from outdoor guide Riah (@wanderfulriah) shows just how common, and harmful, that mindset can be.

In the clip, Riah films herself picking up pieces of cucumber and tomato off a lakeside path with a trash picker. On top of the video, she adds a short but firm reminder: "Food waste is trash. Don't feed the wildlife your scraps, pack it in and pack it out."



It's easy to assume that an apple core or bits of salad don't matter. But as Riah and other commenters explained, those leftovers can have a bigger effect on wildlife than you think.

"It could be poisonous to local fauna, leave seeds that could be invasive, teach animals to approach humans, disturb natural habitats, etc. Even if it's biodegradable it can be harmful," one commenter noted.

Environmental groups have long stressed that food scraps aren't the same as natural debris like leaves or twigs. Even biodegradable waste takes time to break down and can attract animals to high-traffic areas where they're more likely to be harmed.

That's why national parks have litter management policies and designated trash and composting systems at trailheads to reduce this issue. It's also why many hikers follow "leave no trace" guidelines: If you carried it in, you carry it out.

"Recreation areas would be overrun with garbage if everyone decided to leave their trash on the ground," Riah pointed out.

Still, the comments reveal just how divided people can be over something as simple as an apple core on a trail.

"Putting food out for wildlife is not wasteful, it's feeding a mouth regardless," commented one user.

"Wouldn't it be better for them to leave it outside and let it decompose instead of putting it in a plastic bag to rot in a landfill?" another asked.

Others were quick to point out that this isn't something we should be encouraging.

"People can't take it with them back? This is so sad," one commenter wrote.

Another pointed to a popular hiking mantra: "If it doesn't grow here it doesn't go here."

It all circles back to one simple truth: The outdoors isn't a dumping ground. What seems like a small, innocent act can have a ripple effect that stretches beyond the trail. Picking out every scrap is one of the simplest ways to protect wildlife and keep shared spaces safe for everyone.

