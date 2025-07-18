Economist debunks flaws in widespread 'tragedy of the commons' theory: 'The thing about people is that we're not mathematical equations'

"This really inspired me and got me thinking."

People can do good, as one TikToker set out to explain with an old theory, which gained a lot of attention in the comments.

Hazel Thayer (@hazelisonline) shared a video discussing the "tragedy of the commons" theory and why it may be flawed.

The theory is that people will overuse their resources. Their example is of having a pasture for everyone's cows to graze. Eventually, everyone's cows will come, and there will be no more grass left.

They also note how some people don't want to reduce their emissions. The caption read, "Mathematically, I can't stop climate change, so why try?"

They added, "The thing about people is that we're not mathematical equations."

People will cooperate when they are given the opportunity to do so.

When you add in another theory, cooperation, trust, and collective action, to the tragedy of the commons, it debunks it. Elinor Ostrom created the theory. According to the London School of Economics and Political Science, the theory was about how "people organize themselves to manage resources." This theory earned Ostrom the Nobel Prize in Economics, making her the first woman to receive this honor.

While it may seem like doing something to combat rising temperatures is pointless, as Thayer noted, "If people see you do something," they're more likely to do it too.

There are several examples of people working together for a cause, specifically a climate cause. For example, a group of students in Washington, D.C., has rallied together to make their schools more environmentally friendly. They convinced the school board; next up is the D.C. Council.

In Mexico, activist Arturo Hernández, leader and founder of The Tree Army, is raising awareness about the importance of urban trees.

You can also join a cause or lead the way by exploring critical climate issues to better understand how to combat them.

Thayer's video sparked a lot of discussion in the comments.

One user said, "This really inspired me and got me thinking."

Another user said, "Be the change you want to see in the world."

One TikToker commented, "Climate change isn't all or nothing."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.