Officials share update after lethal threat terrorizes West Coast beaches: 'Going to be hard to know'

"One of the largest, longest, and most lethal."

For four years running, beaches along the West Coast saw dolphins, sea lions, and even whales wash ashore, victims of a massive toxic algae bloom. Per the Los Angeles Times, officials say the bloom has finally ended — but experts warn that the ocean is still in danger.

What's happening?

After one of the longest, deadliest algae blooms ever recorded in Southern California, scientists say toxic algae levels have finally fallen below dangerous thresholds. The bloom, stretching from Baja California to the Central Coast, killed hundreds of dolphins and sea lions, leaving many other animals struggling with neurotoxin poisoning.

"This was one of the largest, longest, and most lethal events we've ever seen," Dave Bader, chief operations and education officer at the Marine Mammal Care Center, told the paper. "It's definitely over, but we still have the work of rehabilitating the animals we've saved — and we're not out of the woods this year at all."

Researchers believe an unusual combination of factors fueled the outbreak, including warmer ocean waters and nutrient runoff from January's wildfires.

"We'll find that out when all this analysis and research is completed," said Mark Gold of the Natural Resources Defense Council. "It's going to be hard to know."

Why is the algae bloom important?

The algae produced powerful neurotoxins that built up in fish and poisoned larger sea animals that ate them. Some scientists worry that similar blooms could return before the year's end.

These toxic blooms can also disrupt local fishing industries, close beaches, and damage coastal economies that depend on clean water and tourism.

What's being done about the algae blooms?

Marine rescue centers are still treating the surviving animals. Research teams from UC San Diego and state agencies are also studying how wildfire runoff and ocean warming contributed to these events in the hopes of improving early warning systems for communities and rescue crews.

You can help by reducing the pollution that feeds these blooms, like cutting back on fertilizer use and keeping plastic waste out of waterways.

Ocean conservation efforts — such as seagrass restoration projects — are helping strengthen marine ecosystems that can naturally filter excess nutrients, bringing us one step closer to protecting ocean life and balance.

