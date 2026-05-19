Heartwarming video shows a tow truck driver rescuing a moose stuck in ice: 'I can't stand to see him suffer'

"Everyone is gonna have to wait. I have to help this guy."

A Canadian tow truck driver is winning hearts online after turning an ordinary workday into a rescue mission for a stranded moose — and the story is a reminder of how much a simple act of compassion can matter for wildlife and the people living alongside it.

Clint Gottinger, owner of Rebel Towing in Saskatchewan, Canada, recently came upon a moose immobilized in ice near a nearby junction, according to AccuWeather. Rather than heading off to his waiting customers, he decided the animal needed help right away.

"I thought, 'Everyone is gonna have to wait. I have to help this guy. I can't stand to see him suffer. We gotta get him out,'" Gottinger told AccuWeather.

The moose, later named Rebel, had become stuck in a frozen waterway and was too exhausted to escape on its own. Gottinger relied on his flatbed truck, a sling, and help from neighbors to get the animal off the ice. Then the moose was loose, it hitched a ride on Gottinger's truck while he called his wife with a sentence few people ever expect to say: "Honey, bring out some blankets. I've got a moose on my truck."

Moose are an important part of Canada's ecosystems, and helping an animal in distress can support local biodiversity while also reinforcing a broader culture of respect for wildlife. Stories like this can bring communities together, too, showing how willing people often are to put their own plans on hold when an animal's life is on the line.

In this case, AccuWeather reported that motorists waiting for their own tow trucks did not mind the delay.

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The animal reportedly remained with Gottinger, recovering for several days before vanishing by Monday morning. During that stretch, Gottinger said the moose had become calm enough to accept some gentle affection — though it should be noted that moose are dangerous animals and should not be approached for affection under any normal circumstances whatsoever.

Gottinger said, "He would let me go up and scratch his chin and rub his nose and his ears. He liked that; he would turn his head." In one final lighthearted detail that has made the story even more endearing, Gottinger joked: "Hopefully, he comes back because he still has a tow bill!"

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