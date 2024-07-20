Concerning video shows tourist's dog running around dangerous national park hot spring: 'Don't know if the owners ever found him'

"These are the exact people that make responsible dog owners look bad."

Neglectful animal ownership on display at one of the United States' most iconic natural sites has made folks online enraged and concerned.

Tourists who visit popular areas and engage in disrespectful or careless behavior in violation of rules and regulations are often referred to as "tourons" — an unflattering combination of the words "tourist" and "moron." Their actions often endanger themselves, wildlife, the environment they're visiting, or even the safety of others.

As a result of this behavior, they often go viral online among communities of environmentalists and nature lovers.

In one post on the Tourons of Yellowstone (@TouronsOfYellowstone) Instagram page, a domesticated dog is seen running free and off leash off the boardwalk near Old Faithful, the most famous geyser in North America.

"Still don't know if the owners ever found him," wrote the person who submitted the video. The owners of the dog cannot be clearly seen in the video, and the dog is running a few yards away from the boardwalk.

It won't come as a surprise to hear that federal regulations from the National Park Service require dogs to be leashed in parks at all times. Dogs are just as capable of damaging fragile natural environments as people, and when they leave designated areas, that increases the chances for harmful encounters with wildlife.

Furthermore, the boardwalk in Yellowstone was built for a reason. According to the NPS, leaving the trail or boardwalk "can damage or kill certain plant or animal species, and can hurt the ecosystems that surround the trail."

Of course, the boardwalk also exists for the safety of park guests (and their pets). According to the National Park Service, the water released from Old Faithful remains an astounding 204 degrees Fahrenheit as it leaves the ground. Liquids above 150 degrees are known to cause burns within half a second, making the product of the geyser dangerous to dogs and humans.

National parks need to be protected and respected. They exist to preserve unique natural forms that have rights of their own, and they also have a role to play in the conservation movement.

Researchers have found that those who develop more intense connections with the natural world are more likely to live more sustainably. Spending time in national parks can also improve mental health, as acknowledged by Canadian officials launching a creative new program to allow mental health patients to be prescribed a park pass.

Protecting the experience of people in nature, as well as the nature they are experiencing, is an essential part of helping people prioritize the environment in their decision-making.

Seeing an animal in danger touched the hearts of people commenting on the video.

"I usually get mad at these videos, but I feel so badly for that dog," wrote one concerned commenter. "It looks so panicked and it should be!"

Another user mirrored their sentiment, "The sweet dog is frantically looking for its people."

Other commenters were upset at the neglect of the owners.

"These are the exact people that make responsible dog owners look bad," wrote one such individual. "C'mon, how hard is it to hold a leash?!"

