Video of tourists tempting fate for an up-close photo of bison sparks fury online: ‘Imagine not realizing the danger’

Capturing the perfect photo is an essential part of vacationing for many people, but sadly, the pursuit of it can be deadly, with Euronews noting that a 2022 study found selfies had become “more lethal than shark attacks.”

While the tourists in recent footage shared by the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram account (@touronsofyellowstone) weren’t after selfies, they embarked on another type of dangerous mission, tempting fate for up-close photos of the park’s bison.

In the clip, three people are seen outside of their vehicles during what appears to be a bison traffic jam, spurning the National Park Service’s safety recommendations.

“Easy!” the person filming the video says.

“Imagine not realizing the danger,” one commenter wrote.

“There are signs [everywhere] warning people do not get close to these animals,” another person pointed out.

Luckily for the tourists, this instance resulted in the bison ignoring their intrusive behavior, as the park advises staying at least 75 feet away from the animals, and the massive creatures crossed the road without further incident.

Others haven’t been so fortunate, however.

One woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park over the summer despite walking away after seeing two of the creatures, per CBS News, while another person’s pet was rammed. Others who have gotten near the animals have had very close calls.

The way we interact with nature can also pose a threat to the animals themselves.

As detailed by the NPS, one bison calf in Yellowstone was euthanized after coming into contact with a human and being rejected by the herd. Elsewhere, in Thailand, a deer in a protected forest was found dead after eating trash, including plastic.

“The stress all this mess causes the animals,” one commenter observed on the post.

“When will it finally sink in that these are wild animals?” someone else said.

Yet another Instagrammer echoed what most people were likely asking themselves: “What are they thinking?”

