Video shows hiker slamming tourists for ignoring clear warning signs: 'What are you doing?'

"If you can't treat this park with respect, don't bother coming!"

A park guide caught two tourists climbing on a protected geothermal feature after they deliberately ignored warning signs posted at the entrance.

The Instagram account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared footage showing two women scaling Soda Butte Rock, despite clear signage prohibiting access.

"What are you doing?" the exasperated guide called out to them in the video.

"Don't be these tourons," the caption read. "This sign was very clear in saying, stay out!"

The guide explained that they witnessed the women reading the warning signs from a distance before choosing to climb anyway.

"As a guide in the park I see people break rules all the time," they wrote. "Some genuinely don't know, others do. These two ladies exemplify that of the latter."

Geothermal features, such as Soda Butte Rock, form delicate crusts over scalding water that can reach temperatures exceeding 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Breaking through these surfaces could cause severe burns or even death.

These formations also take thousands of years to develop, and damage from footsteps can permanently destroy them. These incidents can endanger wildlife as well, as animals that injure humans who enter forbidden territory may be euthanized by park officials.

"If you can't treat this park with respect don't bother coming!" the guide wrote. "Otherwise, if I catch you, I'll let the internet decide your fate."



Speaking of which, the internet was quick to chime in with disapproval in the comments.

"Thank you for calling them out!" one user said. "We needed more people to do that."

"Everyone who cares about preserving the national parks is hereby deputized as Rangers to call out the people who don't," noted someone else.

"Thank god we finally see a video where someone is calling these people out," shared another.

