Overconfident man swiped by wandering bear in horrifying viral video: ‘He’s one lucky guy’

Mike was almost mincemeat.

A few people got frighteningly close to a black bear recently, and the animal raked one of them across the abdomen with its huge paw.

The Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) account shared the video Sept. 9 on Instagram, and it’s a wonder no one was hurt.

The incident took place in Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania, and it appeared the bear may have wandered into a lakeside campground. Instead of talking calmly to the creature, a few people crept along behind it.

One of them — identified by fellow visitors as Mike — scooted ahead and opened a gate in a short fence, gesturing with his right arm for the bear to hit the road while holding a stogie in his left hand. The bruin paused, swiped at him, and sat down.

Mike then seemingly made eye contact and even scolded the massive being before it slowly wandered away. He was left with two long vertical scrapes, though the injury could have been much worse.

“He’s one lucky guy,” one user wrote.

Bears are related to the dog family, but this behavior was unadvisable. The National Park Service says to “talk calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal” and slowly wave your arms.

If a bear stands up, it is usually just curious. Move away from a stationary bear in a slow, sideways manner so you can keep an eye on it. The people in the video did well to not run or scream, and they stayed calm.

If a black bear attacks, you should try to escape to a safe place such as a car or building. If that is not possible, you should fight back and try to kick or hit it in the face.

American black bears are omnivorous, eating plants, fruits, nuts, insects, honey, salmon, small mammals, and carrion. In the fall, as they prepare for winter, they eat up to 20,000 calories per day and for up to 20 hours per day. They can gain 100 pounds in a few weeks.

American black bears are the smallest bears in the world after sun bears, but they can weigh 350-500 pounds, run 35 miles per hour, and climb 100 feet up a tree in 30 seconds.

“Liquid courage?” one commenter asked.

Another said: “It’s not a domesticated dog, people. It’s a bear.”

