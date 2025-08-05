Video shows tourists' reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'I might as well record it'

A recent Instagram video posted by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) is sparking widespread frustration over how some tourists act in our national parks.

In the video, a bison is lying in the sun, minding its own business, when two "knuckleheads," as the caption describes, get way too close to the animal.

While they're joking around and making obscene gestures, you can hear passersby in the background warning that they are too close. What's worse, the person recording the video seems to know it's a bad idea, saying: "My friends are going to die. I might as well record it."

It's one thing to get a good photo, but it's another to completely ignore basic safety and respect for wildlife.

The National Park Service requires visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other wildlife (and at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves, and cougars), but scenes like this one are becoming alarmingly common. Beyond being incredibly dangerous — bison have injured more people at Yellowstone than any other animal — these encounters can be deadly for the animals. If a bison charges in response to being provoked, park officials may euthanize it to prevent future incidents.

Our national parks aren't amusement parks merely for human entertainment; they're delicate ecosystems and cultural treasures that deserve respect. When people ignore the rules, they risk damaging both and ruining the experience for other visitors.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters were quick to share their feelings about this behavior.

"This is one of the most arrogant examples yet," one wrote.

Another added: "That was disgusting behavior. Sexually advancing against a bison? It's not funny. It's childish and immature."

A third reacted to something the two offenders said in the video: "'They're friendly, I'm pretty sure. They're herbivores.' You [are] forgetting that wildlife is WILD. And the bulls weigh 2,000 lbs and are known to be grumpy."

One commenter offered some simple advice: "Extend your arm to full length and hold up your thumb in front of the animal. If the animal is still visible around the thumb, you are too close."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.