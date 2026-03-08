Video shows tourists helping clean up after devastating hurricane: 'Best thing I've seen on the internet in a while'

"Good stuff when folks do what is needed."

A group of tourists stranded in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa picked up brooms instead of complaining to the front desk.

A Reddit user shared footage of the cleanup from a Jamaican property in late October 2025, showing guests and staff working through the wreckage together. (Click here to view footage if embed does not appear.)

The video shows what Hurricane Melissa left behind. Broken palm fronds and chunks of building material are piled up on walkways. Roof debris covers the patio areas. Resort workers and guests are out there with brooms and gloves, dragging branches and sweeping mud.

One woman hauls wreckage across the brick patio barefoot. A guy in a blue shirt stops to mug for the camera before getting back to it.

The whole thing ends with a group selfie, everybody holding up their brooms and grinning.

After a storm like this, resort staff are usually the ones stuck doing all of it, and a lot of them have damage at their own houses to worry about, too. Having guests pitch in means the grounds get cleared out faster, which helps the property reopen sooner and gets paychecks flowing again for the people who need them most.

Debris sitting around after a hurricane can cause mold and water pooling, so the faster it gets moved, the less long-term damage the building takes.

The tourists here could have just waited in their rooms until flights resumed. They didn't. And the mood in the video makes it clear nobody was doing this out of obligation. They wanted to help.

People in the comments loved the video.

"Best thing I've seen on the internet in a while. Beautiful," one user wrote.

Another said, "Great people, great video. Stay strong Jamaica!"

A third summed up the situation, writing, "It's great when folks want to 'fix' the world, but it starts where you happen to be, and your back yard. Good stuff when folks do what is needed, when s*** happens."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.