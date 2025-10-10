National park visitor captures video of tourist's reckless behavior near wild bear: 'I feel sorry for that woman's children'

In any place where wild animals reside, one rule remains standard: Leave the wildlife alone. While this practice is an established rule in all national parks, it should also be a matter of basic intelligence to leave creatures like bears, bison, or moose be.

It is a matter of safety for all parties involved, but people, in their hubris, still seem to venture too close for comfort.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) on Instagram posted a video of one such incident.

The video shows a horde of tourists hastily crossing the street to photograph a lone bear at Mount Rainier.

Without fear, the tourists stand a mere five to 10 feet from the wild animal, essentially cornering it. According to the National Park Service, the recommended distance to maintain from predators like bears is 100 yards.

"There was even a lady who hustled across the road with her two kids, one of whom was eating an apple, to get a picture with it," the poster shared in the caption.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The NPS advises people to store their snacks so as not to tempt animals. They may begin to associate food with humans, which could make them more likely to approach with aggression.

"A fed bear," as the phrase goes, "is a dead bear." According to Noble Horizons, bears are hunters who, when fed or put in contact with human food, may lose a sense of fear of humans, leading to attacks and, as a consequence, euthanization.

Two bears in Canada, for example, were put down as a result of their ample access to birdseed, barbecues, and garbage. They exhibited food-conditioned aggression, which was a danger to people in the area.

Even when food is not a factor, animals should be left alone to prevent attacks. It is up to tourists and locals in bear habitats to protect themselves from human-animal conflict.

One commenter noted one adult's lack of sense in bringing children close to the bear: "I feel sorry for that woman's children."

Others were empathetic toward the bear.

"The poor bear smh. No respect for anything in this world any longer," one said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



