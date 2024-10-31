Bystander steps in after tourists put iconic national park feature at risk: 'Hope they get banned'

"I yelled at them, then took this picture before giving it to the park workers."

Besides the obvious risk of falling and injuring yourself, climbing trees can cause much more damage than just bodily harm.

This is especially true if trees are ancient, fragile, or culturally significant.

In a viral Reddit post, one person reported seeing tourists climbing trees at Deadvlei in Namibia and did the responsible thing by reporting them to park officials.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Saw two of them climbing the trees for a photo with more getting ready to climb," the original poster wrote in the photo's caption. "I yelled at them, then took this picture before giving it to the park workers."

This action was troubling because, as the OP explained in the comments, "There are three rules there: don't climb the trees, don't touch the trees, and no drones. They're 1,000 years old, and I'd consider them a national treasure."

Not following park rules puts people's lives in danger and sets a bad example for other visitors who may be inspired to destroy natural treasures for the perfect photo.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to Tree Climbers International, it is crucial to never climb in an old-growth ecosystem or highly vulnerable area to minimize impact on the habitat. Climbing in places like this can damage tree roots and wildlife habitats while affecting a tree's growth and long-term sustainability.

While taking action to stop tourists from destroying outdoor features may feel awkward and uncomfortable, it's an important step in conservation and environmental stewardship.

Trees offer many benefits to people and our planet, so you should never illegally climb or selfishly carve into them.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Followers of the r/Namibia subreddit were appalled at the Deadvlei tree-climbing incident and praised the original poster for speaking up.

"These trees have been dead since the Middle Ages, and any damage/marks made on them are permanent," one Redditor wrote in the comments. "Not touching them is basically the only way to preserve this awesome place for future generations."

A Reddit user commented, "Good on you for reporting them."

"Hope they get banned," another Redditor wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.