Onlooker captures unbelievable video of reckless tourist strolling through herd of massive wild animals: 'Seriously?'

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident.

There are many factors explaining why interactions between humans and wild animals are becoming increasingly common.

Population growth has led to overdevelopment as neighborhoods and communities expand and destroy the natural habitats of many animals.

Natural habitats are also being negatively affected by climate change and pollution. The effects are devastating to natural ecosystems developed over thousands of years and lead animals to venture further into population centers in search of food.

All of this is not helped by irresponsible human behavior. Some people either ignore or are ignorant of the risks they are taking as they chase the perfect photo op. They don't think about the risks to themselves or the animals.

One such close call between animals and a human was recently posted to Instagram.

In the video, large elk are grazing on a grassy field. A tourist sees them, but ignores the danger and continues walking along a path right in the middle of them.

In scenarios like these, the humans are not the only ones facing danger. Wild animals that injure humans — either provoked or unprovoked — face the possibility of being euthanized.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. A bystander observed a driver stop their car extremely close to an elk in the Canadian Rockies, only to think better of it at the last second after the elk charged them. And incidents of tourists getting too close to elk in Yellowstone Park are a regular occurrence, despite many warnings.

In order to prevent such incidents, the National Park Service suggests tourists maintain a distance of about one 100 feet from wild elk. The organization explains the animals may charge or kick if they feel threatened. It's also noted that approaching an elk in the wild is illegal because that kind of behavior can not only cause them stress, but interfere with their ability to survive.

"The bull was like, 'Seriously?'" read the post's caption.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.