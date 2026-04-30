Tourist fatally bitten after cobra slithers up pants during resort snake show

What was meant to be a memorable vacation in Hurghada, Egypt, turned into a nightmare.

According to CNN, a 57-year-old tourist from Germany died after being bitten during a hotel snake show involving cobras.

During the performance, snakes were draped around the audience members' necks. In this case, one of the animals slipped into the man's clothing and bit him on the leg.

"He subsequently exhibited clear symptoms of poisoning and required resuscitation," a police statement said, per CNN.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

While incidents like this are rare, they point to a larger issue. Wildlife and humans shouldn't interact this closely, especially in entertainment settings.

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Cobras and other venomous snakes carry powerful toxins, making their bites potentially fatal. Handling them safely requires strict protocols and specialized expertise.

The World Health Organization reported that snakebites cause between 81,000 and 138,000 deaths worldwide each year. Even more concerning, the number of people who suffer amputations or permanent disabilities as a result is roughly three times higher.

Many wildlife-related incidents occur when animals are stressed, improperly handled, or placed in unnatural environments like tourist shows, as Born Free USA reported. Even animals that appear calm can behave unpredictably under these conditions.

The incident also reflects a broader pattern of increasing human-wildlife interaction — through tourism, habitat expansion, or feeding — which can raise the risk of dangerous encounters. In many cases, the animals involved will also suffer consequences.

Commenters online didn't hold back their shock at the incident.

"As if letting a random cobra from some 'snake charmer' be draped over your neck wasn't a bad enough idea," one person wrote. "At some point, they decided it would be smart to let the snake go down his pants?"

Another added, "That's why animal education matters, but sadly isn't taught in schools at all."

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