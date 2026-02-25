Tourist caught violating strict laws arrested and charged in city center: 'A massive no-go'

"For anyone planning on visiting … take the strict rules … seriously."

A Reddit user warned travelers about Norway's strict drone laws after a couple's vacation ended in arrest, a hefty fine, and deportation.

The post, shared in the r/Norway subreddit, describes how a couple from Singapore flew a drone over Akershus Fortress in central Oslo — a designated no-fly zone — during what was supposed to be a two-week holiday. Norwegian news outlet VårtOslo reported that the husband admitted to flying the drone and was deported.

"For anyone planning on visiting Norway, take the strict rules on drone flying seriously," the poster wrote. They added that the drone had been confiscated and that the man was fined 8,000 Norwegian kroner ($835).

"Their holiday plans are destroyed," they said.

The incident reiterates a noteworthy point about travel etiquette and respecting local regulations. It's wise to research the laws and culture of any place you visit to avoid issues that could affect your stay.

Tourists have been caught too often ignoring such rules, from flying drones in national parks in Iceland to entering off-limits areas in Hawaiʻi — behavior that's both disrespectful and dangerous. When tourists behave badly, it can ruin the experiences of others — potentially leading to stricter regulations that prevent rule-following visitors from fully enjoying a place.

Commenters pointed out that Norway enforces drone restrictions near military sites and historic landmarks, including Akershus Fortress. Others stressed that ignorance of local rules does not exempt visitors from consequences.

Beyond legal penalties, flying a drone in an unauthorized area can disturb other people and wildlife. Drones have been known to disturb nesting birds and other animals, causing stress and habitat abandonment.

Commenters didn't hold back. "I would feel sorry for them, but at this point it should be common knowledge that flying drones over certain areas in this political climate is a massive no-go," one said.

Another added: "This happens all the time in Northern Norway. Actually when you land in Tromsø you may see an exhibition of confiscated drones as a warning. They get expelled from Norway and the whole Schengen for two years in addition to a fine."

