National park tourist faces instant karma after ignoring rules: 'Not so tough now'

If wild animals feel threatened, they will not hesitate to defend their territory.

Thanks to a pointed lesson — literally — from an unexpected teacher, a tourist learned the hard way that ignoring the rules has consequences.

The touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account shared footage of a tourist's scary encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park. In the clip, onlookers urge the tourist to rethink their decision to walk right up to the massive creature.

"Do not get that close!" one warns.

"Don't go!" another says.

Despite this, the tourist brazenly continues walking toward the bison and instantly regrets it.

The bison turns, lowers its head, and charges, appearing to make brief contact with the tourist with its horns (or at least coming within inches).

Fortunately, the visitor appears to escape without serious injury.

However, the stressful situation could have taken a turn for the worse. The National Park Service instructs visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from animals such as bison — and for good reason.

Bison can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds, and they are much faster than they appear, with top speeds of 30 miles per hour. If they feel threatened, they will not hesitate to defend their territory. In fact, bison are responsible for more injuries at Yellowstone than any other animal.

Several years ago, a woman was gored so badly that she needed to be airlifted to a hospital. Sadly, animals that make contact with humans may be euthanized even if provoked.

Following park rules helps ensure visitors can continue to enjoy everything these gorgeous spaces have to offer for generations to come.

Instagram users sounded off on the encounter.

One person felt justice was served, writing: "Not so tough now."

Another seemed relieved. "He is very lucky. That must have been a chill bison!" they said.

While Yellowstone will fine visitors who disturb wildlife, a third called for even more accountability to prevent a similar situation in the future. "Fines! Crazy fines!" they wrote.

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