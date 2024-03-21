Parkgoer captures video of tourist invading giant elk's space: 'Cameras have a zoom feature for a reason'

While putting themselves in danger — those impressive antlers are not something you'd like to be struck with — the tourist also put the animal in peril.

Elks are so impressive to see in the wild. They exude elegance, grace, and power, so it's understandable that you'd want to get a picture of one to show your friends and family.

But that doesn't mean you have to get all up in their business to grab a great snap.

The Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram account (@touronsofyellowstone) uploaded yet another video of a tourist getting way too close to an elk, demonstrating their clear disregard for the animal's well-being and their own.

This particular encounter was captured at Estes Park, a town in northern Colorado on the front range of the Rocky Mountains.

The local police department asks residents and visitors to observe elk "from a safe distance to avoid injury or death." The department added, "Elk know no boundaries, but people do." This person might be an exception to the rule, though.

The elk was standing in the middle of a road, and the tourist had seemingly parked their car by the side of the thoroughfare to get out and take some pictures.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Most national parks in North America recommend staying at least 75 feet away from elk at all times to avoid irritating the animal and provoking it to charge. This person was no more than 30 feet away.

Annoyed Instagrammers were quick to chastise the tourist for their lack of respect, with one pointing out, "Cameras have a zoom feature for a reason."



Indeed, the tourist looked to have a high-end camera that would have achieved a clear shot without the need to be so close. Even a cellphone would have been able to capture a decent image. Why they felt the need to approach within charging distance was baffling.

"Ridiculous," another commenter said. "I have a photo lens that can take a picture of the moon but I have to get close to an elk for a photo."

While putting themselves in danger — those impressive antlers are not something you'd like to be struck with — the tourist also put the animal in peril. Not only would spooking an elk on a road put it at risk of being hit by traffic, but if it did attack, there's a chance it would be euthanized over fears it would charge another human.

Close encounters such as this should increase our respect for nature, not encourage us to take reckless actions. This tourist should reconsider the lengths they are willing to go to get the best shot.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.