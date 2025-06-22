Uplifting research reveals little-known strategy for managing stress: 'Always brings a smile to other people's faces'

Feeling stressed these days? You're definitely not alone, and according to research, going out to "touch grass" might help more than you think. The Vital Signs newsletter from the Environmental Defense Fund reported how nature, even in small doses, can ease anxiety and improve your mood. Whether it's sitting on a porch, walking through a park, or just watching trees sway, being around nature can make a real difference.

One example featured Illinois native Tristan Shaw, who found comfort in carrying around a small chinquapin oak he'd dug up while working on his family's 40-year-old tree farm. "I have some stress and anxiety from owning my own business and farming. My buddy tree helps put me at ease, feel like I have someone in my corner, and it always brings a smile to other people's faces," he said.

The idea is, when life feels overwhelming, nature offers a way to slow down. Vital Signs explains that even quick outdoor moments, such as listening to birds or looking at the sky, can give your brain a break and help you feel more in control. It's not about taking a long hike or planning a big trip. Just stepping outside for a few minutes can calm your nervous system and give you a much-deserved boost.

Other studies back this up. A 2019 paper in Frontiers in Psychology found that people who spent just 20 minutes in a park had lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, according to Harvard Health. And the American Heart Association says being around greenery can help lower blood pressure and clear your head, something that's good for both your body and your mood. It's one more reason to carve out a little time for fresh air, even on busy days.

The Vital Signs newsletter is full of these kinds of everyday ideas that make life feel more manageable. It also shares updates on climate action progress, sustainable habits, and what you can do to help if you're looking for more simple wins for your health and the planet.

For an easy, free way to feel a little better, stepping outside could be the place to start, as made clear by research as well as the feeling you get when you take a break and breathe. The EDF's Vital Signs newsletter is a great resource of feel-good stories and everyday actions that support your mental health and the environment, too.

