Live stream captures tornado crossing directly in front of storm chaser as tree slams vehicle

"Do not try this at home."

When severe weather strikes, the margin for error can disappear almost instantly.

A tornado was captured on a storm chaser's livestream as it crossed directly in front of the vehicle, sending debris flying and ending in a terrifying near-miss when a large tree slammed into the chase car.

The dramatic footage was later featured in a May 12 reaction video from More Max Velocity, whose breakdown of the incident quickly racked up more than 180,000 views.

In the video, the chasers appear to move into dangerously close range of the tornado multiple times as winds shift suddenly, debris whips across the roadway, and visibility deteriorates within seconds.

At several points, Max notes that the tornado seems to pass just in front of the vehicle, pointing to abrupt changes in wind direction and airborne debris as evidence that the circulation is extremely close.

"Do not try this at home," he warned during the breakdown, later adding, "I've never seen anything like this."

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The most alarming moment comes when a large tree appears to strike the vehicle shortly after the tornado crosses nearby.

In the livestream audio, one person can be heard saying: "Oh, shoot. They just got hit by a big tree."

The creator also emphasized that the people in the footage were professional storm chasers, not ordinary drivers. Even so, he repeatedly described the intercept as unusually dangerous and "absurd," underscoring how quickly tornado conditions can become life-threatening.

The footage is a stark reminder of why tornadoes are among the most dangerous forms of severe weather. They can intensify rapidly, change direction with little warning, and hurl debris with deadly force.

Even trained experts equipped with weather knowledge, radar data, and specialized vehicles can find themselves in serious danger within moments.

Plus, the storm chasers are hardly the only ones at risk.

Severe storms can injure or kill residents, destroy homes and businesses, block emergency routes, damage crops, and leave communities facing expensive cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

They can also create public health threats, including contaminated drinking water, interruptions in medical care, and long-term trauma for families affected by the disaster.

Repeated storms can strain local economies and drive up insurance costs, especially in regions experiencing increasingly frequent extreme weather events.

Scientists are still studying exactly how rising global temperatures may influence tornado behavior and frequency. However, researchers broadly agree that a warmer atmosphere can hold more heat and moisture, helping fuel the unstable conditions that contribute to severe thunderstorms.

Studies have also identified shifts in where and when tornado-friendly conditions are developing, raising concerns for communities that may be less prepared for repeated outbreaks.

To improve public safety, meteorologists and emergency managers continue working to strengthen radar analysis, warning systems, and real-time communication so residents can reach shelter more quickly when storms develop.

For individuals, the most important steps remain practical ones: sign up for weather alerts, ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, know where the nearest sturdy shelter is located, and never attempt to drive into a tornado's path.

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